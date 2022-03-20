Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Film Earns US$8.68 Million; is Set to Debut at #2 (Updated)

Film's U.S. earnings by Friday rival 1st day earnings in Japan

The entertainment news source Variety revealed on Saturday that the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film is set to debut at #2 in the United States in its opening weekend, behind The Batman .

The film had earned US$8.68 million in 2,340 theaters total as of Friday. Variety projects that the film will earn US$19 million in its debut weekend, which will approach Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train 's debut weekend earnings in the U.S. of approximately US$21.2 million.

Comparatively, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 earned 1,072,252,950 yen (about US$9.37 million) in Japan on its debut day on a Friday last December. The film earned 2,694,128,150 yen (about US$23.5 million) in its first three days in Japan.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 earned about US$2.88 million at U.S. box office from preview screenings in 2,003 theaters on Thursday. The film opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada on Friday.

The film has sold a total of 9.07 million tickets for over 12.7 billion yen (about US$107 million) since it opened in Japan on December 24, and is currently the 21st highest-grossing film in Japan of all time.

The film is the highest-earning film at the Japanese box office from the 2021 calendar year, after surpassing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , according to the Mainichi Shimbun paper's Mantan Web.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. Megumi Ogata voiced the main character Yuta Okkotsu, and Kana Hanazawa voiced the character Rika Orimoto.

Update: According to Box Office Mojo, the film earned US$5,798,256 on Friday, but including the Thursday preview screenings had earned US$8,678,309 as of Friday. ANN has updated this article to clarify that the US$8.68 million number includes those preview screenings from Thursday.

Source: Variety (J. Kim Murphy)