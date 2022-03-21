In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki Anime Adds 7 Cast Members

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Sōichirō Yamamoto 's In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki ( Kunoichi Tsubaki no Mune no Uchi ) manga revealed seven new cast members over the past week. The newly announced cast includes:

Reina Kondo as Hagi

Ikumi Hasegawa as Shion

Hikaru Tohno as Suzuran

Aoi Koga as Ajisai

Mayu Minami as Fuki

Ayaka Nanase as Itadori

Misaki Watada as Ume

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels on April 9 at 24:00 (effectively, April 10 at midnight), and it ill also run on MBS and Chukyo TV .

The "no-boys-allowed kunoichi (female ninja) comedy manga" centers on the titular Tsubaki Kunoichi, the best student in her school. She lives in a village of women with the rule that they cannot have contact with men. However, she has a curiosity about men that she cannot reveal.

Yūko Natsuyoshi plays the title character Tsubaki, the head of the Dog Team (Inu-Han).

The cast also includes:

The staff is revealing one new cast member daily for 35 consecutive days.

Takuhiro Kadochi (episode director for My Hero Academia ) is directing the series at CloverWorks . Konomi Shugo ( Aikatsu Friends! , Tropical-Rouge! Precure ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yousuke Okuda ( Is the order a rabbit? ) is designing the characters. Yūsuke Shirato ( Kochoki , Lost Song ) is composing the music.

Female rock band The Peggies perform the opening "Highlight - Highlight."

Aniplex is recruiting composers and artists to produce different versions of the ending theme song "Akane-gumi Katsudо̄ Nisshi ~Inuhan~." Winners receive 90,000 yen (about US$795), and their theme song variations will be featured on the show. The voice actors perform all versions of the ending theme.

Yamamoto's manga launched in Gessan ( Monthly Shonen Sunday ) magazine in January 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth volume on November 12.

Yamamoto launched the Teasing Master Takagi-san manga in Gessan mini , the accompanying booklet to Shogakukan 's Gessan ( Monthly Shonen Sunday ) magazine, in 2013.