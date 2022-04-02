4-Nin wa Sorezore Uso o Tsuku School Comedy Anime to Air in 2022

The official website for the television anime of Madoka Kashihara 's 4-Nin wa Sorezore Uso o Tsuku (Four People Lie in Their Own Way) manga formally opened on Saturday. The website announced that the anime will air in the ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 other stations this year.

The school comedy story follows four friends at a girls' school. They may seem like ordinary second-year junior high school students at first glance, but they are an alien, a ninja without a clan, a girl with supernatural powers, and a boy in girls' clothes.

Kashihara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2020. The series had gone on hiatus in August 2021. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2020, and it will publish the second volume on April 7.

