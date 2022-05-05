Isekai Yakkyoku Anime Unveils Theme Song Artists, July Debut, New Visual

The official website for the television anime of Liz Takayama 's Isekai Yakkyoku (Alternate World Pharmacy) novel series unveiled the anime's theme song artists, July premiere, and a new key visual on Thursday:

Kaori Ishihara performs the opening theme song "Musō-teki Chronicle" (Dreamlike Chronicle), while Little Black Dress performs the ending theme song "Haku'u" (Light Rain on a Sunny Day).

The story centers around a young pharmacologist who was so focused on his research that he died from overwork. He was transported to an alternate world and reincarnated as Pharma, the scion in a noble lineage of court healers. In this world where erroneous remedies and cures are rampant, he takes on all kinds of ailments to save lives, thanks to his inside knowledge of modern pharmacology from his past life.

Aki Toyosaki stars as Pharma de Medicis. The other cast members include:

Reina Ueda as Eleonor "Ellen" Bonnefoy, the top apprentice of Pharma's father Bruno and Pharma's tutor

as Eleonor "Ellen" Bonnefoy, the top apprentice of Pharma's father Bruno and Pharma's tutor Kaede Hondo as Charlotte "Lotte" Sorel, who serves the de Medicis family as a maid (with her mother) and Pharma's caretaker



Keizou Kusakawa ( Kan Colle , Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha The MOVIE 1st , Ahiru no Sora , Dog Days , Sekirei ) is directing the anime at diomedéa , and Wataru Watari ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU , Girlish Number ) is in charge of the series scripts. Mayuko Matsumoto ( Chio's School Road , Kan Colle ) is designing the characters.

Takayama launched the story on the user-submission site Shōsetsuka ni Narou (Let's Be Novelists). Kadokawa 's MF Books imprint published the eighth volume of the light novel series in print with illustrations by keepout on July 21. Sei Takano has been serializing a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine. The franchise has over 2.3 million copies in circulation.

