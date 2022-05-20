Shoko Hidaka's Anti-Romance Boys-Love Manga Ends

The July issue of Gentosha 's Rutile magazine published the final chapter of Shoko Hidaka 's Anti-Romance manga on Friday.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and will release the first volume on September 20. The company describes the manga:

Suou and Ryou have been friends since childhood. The hairstylist and writer have lived together for six years now and, though they definitely aren't dating, their close relationship is hard to define. Will they ever move beyond the nebulous territory of “more than friends” or will they keep living in a stalemate forever?

The manga debuted in Rutile in 2015. Gentosha published the manga's first compiled book volume in March 2020.



Source: Gentosha