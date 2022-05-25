Manga Creator Koko Natsuki Passes Away

Yaruna yo Yaruna yo Zettai Yaruna yo Kotori-chan creator passed on April 18

This year's July issue of Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine revealed on Wednesday that manga creator Koko Natsuki (Coco Natsuki) passed away on April 18.

Natsuki launched the Yaruna yo Yaruna yo Zettai Yaruna yo Kotori-chan manga (pictured right) in Monthly Action in 2018, and ended it in 2020. She debuted the Usotsuki wa Imōto no Hajimari manga in Futabasha 's Comic High! magazine, and the series transferred to Monthly Action after the magazine ended publication.

Natsuki launched the Marriage Royale manga in 2007 and the Tantei Opera Milky Holmes : On Stage! manga in 2011.



Source: Monthly Action July issue

