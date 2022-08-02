News
Gurazeni's Yūji Moritaka Launches New Baseball Manga on Thursday
This year's 35th issue of Shueisha's Young Jump magazine revealed on July 28 that manga creators Yūji Moritaka and Hikaru Suehiro will launch a new manga tentatively titled 4-gun Kun (Farm Leaguer) in the magazine's next issue on Thursday. Moritaka will pen the story, and Suehiro will draw the art. The new baseball manga will center around high school baseball players. The first chapter will have 49 pages.
Suehiro posted a photo of the magazine's announcement page on their Twitter account last Friday.
今週のヤングジャンプに予告載っておりましたが来週からまた連載させていただきます。— 末広光 (@gelatin_255) July 29, 2022
今回は作画担当でがんばります！ pic.twitter.com/KjdAKdwG4p
Writer Moritaka and artist Keiji Adachi began serializing the Gurazeni baseball manga in 2010. The original series ended in 2014 with 17 volumes, but the creators launched the Gurazeni: Tokyo Dome-hen sequel manga that same year. Tokyo Dome-hen ended in February 2018, and a new series titled Gurazeni: Pa League-hen (Pacific League) launched in March 2018. Pa League-hen ended in its 13th volume, which shipped last October.
The original manga inspired two television anime series, which premiered in April 2018 and October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired.
Sources: Young Jump issue 35, Hikaru Suehiro's Twitter account