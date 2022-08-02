Gurazeni's Yūji Moritaka Launches New Baseball Manga on Thursday

Moritaka pens story, Hikaru Suehiro draws art for new manga about high school baseball players

This year's 35th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed on July 28 that manga creators Yūji Moritaka and Hikaru Suehiro will launch a new manga tentatively titled 4-gun Kun (Farm Leaguer) in the magazine's next issue on Thursday. Moritaka will pen the story, and Suehiro will draw the art. The new baseball manga will center around high school baseball players. The first chapter will have 49 pages.

Suehiro posted a photo of the magazine's announcement page on their Twitter account last Friday.

Writer Moritaka and artist Keiji Adachi began serializing the Gurazeni baseball manga in 2010. The original series ended in 2014 with 17 volumes, but the creators launched the Gurazeni: Tokyo Dome-hen sequel manga that same year. Tokyo Dome-hen ended in February 2018, and a new series titled Gurazeni : Pa League-hen (Pacific League) launched in March 2018. Pa League-hen ended in its 13th volume, which shipped last October.

The original manga inspired two television anime series, which premiered in April 2018 and October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired.