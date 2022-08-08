Crunchyroll Streams Sing 'Yesterday' for Me Anime's English Dub

Anime premiered in Japan in April 2020

Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub for the television anime of Kei Toume 's Sing "Yesterday" for Me ( Yesterday o Utatte ) manga on Wednesday. The dub cast includes:

Caitlin Glass is the ADR director with Emi Lo serving as the assistant ADR director. Helena Walstrom is the lead ADR engineer. Olivia Harris and Benjamin Tehrani are the assistant ADR engineers. William Dewell is the mix engineer. Macy Anne Johnson wrote the scripts under Tyler Walker 's supervision. Olivia Harris is in charge of ADR prep.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Kei Toume 's eighteen-year youth ensemble classic gets its long-awaited animated adaptation. A story of love and humanity, following four boys and girls trying to live their best lives through hardship and turmoil, in a small town on a private rail line just outside of Shinjuku. Minor misunderstandings lead to big complications, and their various feelings become entangled. A story of daily life lived 49% looking back, 51% looking forward.

Sing "Yesterday" for Me premiered on TV Asahi in the new NUManimation programming block in April 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The series has 12 television episodes, plus an additional six episodes are only available via streaming.

Yoshiyuki Fujiwara ( GJ Club , New Game! , Plastic Memories ) directed the anime at Doga Kobo . Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp , Kirakira ☆ Precure a la Mode , Cinderella Nine ) penned the scripts. Junichirō Taniguchi ( Natsuyuki Rendezvous , Tada Never Falls in Love ) designed the characters. Masanori Tsuchiya ( New Game! , Tada Never Falls in Love , Azur Lane ) was the sound director. DMM.futureworks produced the project.



Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)