Uchū Senkan Yamato Next/Star Blazers Λ Manga Ends

Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web manga site published the final chapter of Ryūko Azuma's Uchū Senkan Yamato Next/ Star Blazers Λ (read as "lambda") manga on August 12.

Azuma launched the manga in Comic Newtype in June 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume in October 2021.

Junichirō Tamamori , the mechanical designer for the new anime in the franchise since Space Battleship Yamato 2199 , is credited for the manga's mechanical design . Yoshinobu Nishizaki is credited for the original work. Nishizaki's son Shoji Nishizaki , who oversees the franchise , is credited for the general supervision of the manga's story, with Voyager Holdings credited for cooperation.

Azuma released the Tetsuwan Adam manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website from February 2016 until 2018. Shueisha published four compiled book volumes for the series.

Yamato 2199 is a remake of the original 1974 Space Battleship Yamato series created by Leiji Matsumoto and Yoshinobu Nishizaki . It first premiered in Japan as a series of seven movies shown theatrically in Japan from 2012 to 2013, before premiering on Japanese television in April 2013. The Uchū Senkan Yamato 2199: Hoshi-Meguru Hakobune anime film then opened in Japan in 2014.

As with Yamato 2199 , the Yamato 2202 sequel project premiered first as a series of seven films from June 2017 to March 2019. Yamato 2202's television version premiered in October 2018 in Japan. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in May 2019, and Funimation also began streaming an English dub .

Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: A New Journey), a new two-film sequel project, debuted with the first film in October 2021, while the second film opened on February 4.

The next project after Yamato 2205 is its sequel Yamato yo Towa ni: Rebel 3199 . Yamato yo Towa ni ( Be Forever Yamato ) is also the title of the 1980 sequel to the original Yamato anime projects. The 1980 film's story is not set in the year 3199, but the 2004 original video anime series Dai Yamato Zero-go 's story is set in that year. The project will instead be set in the year 2207. The project will have 26 episodes.

