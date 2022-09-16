Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals More Cast

Warner Bros. Japan began streaming the second promotional video for Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal ( Seiken Densetsu Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal in Japanese), the television anime of Square Enix 's Legend of Mana game, on Friday. The video reveals more cast for the anime.

The new cast members include:

The previously announced cast includes:

The anime will premiere on the Super Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and their affiliates on October 7 at 25:25 (effectively October 8 at 1:25 a.m.).

The anime's latest visual (pictured at right) shows the new character Serafina, which the anime describes as "another protagonist." In the original game, Shiloh is the default English name for the male protagonist, while Serafina is the default English name for the female protagonist. While they are not distinct in the game (the player chooses to play either a male or female protagonist at the beginning of the game), the announcement of the character teases a new portrayal for Serafina in the anime.

Masato Jinbo ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei Herz! , Restaurant to Another World ) is directing the series and is in charge of series composition. Taro Ikegami ( Lapis Re:LiGHTs ) is designing the characters based on the original designs by HACCAN ( Secret of Mana remake, The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky ). Yoko Shimomura ( Legend of Mana game, Kingdom Hearts ) is composing the music. Saori Hayami is performing the opening theme song "Tear of Will."

Graphinica and Yokohama Animation Lab are producing the anime. The two studios previously collaborated to produce the opening cinematic movie for the remastered version of the Legend of Mana game.

Legend of Mana ( Seiken Densetsu: Legend of Mana ) is the fourth game in Square's Mana/Seiken Densetsu RPG series, after Trials of Mana , and it debuted on the PlayStation in 1999. The remastered version launched for the PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC in June 2021.

The original Seiken Densetsu -Final Fantasy Gaiden- ( Final Fantasy Adventure ) game debuted for Game Boy in 1991. Square released the Seiken Densetsu 2 ( Secret of Mana ) game for Super Famicom (SNES) in Japan and North America in 1993. Square released the Seiken Densetsu 3 action role-playing game for Super Famicom in 1995.

