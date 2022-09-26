Frontwing Reveals New Ginka Game for 2023 PC Release

Visual novel developer Frontwing revealed a new game project titled Ginka on Saturday. The game will debut on PC in 2023. Asta Konno will be in charge of planning and penning the scenario, while Yusano will draw the character designs. Both also worked in the same capacity on Frontwing 's previous project ATRI: My Dear Moments .

Aniplex announced on Saturday that Frontwing and Makura 's ATRI: My Dear Moments game will have a television anime. Aniplex.exe released the game on PC in English, Japanese, simplified Chinese, and traditional Chinese in June 2020. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch and on iOS and Android.

Bushiroad acquired a 50.625% controlling stake in Frontwing Lab, the parent company of Frontwing , in 2021.

Frontwing was founded in 1999 and is primarily known for its adult visual novels, especially the Grisaia series and the ISLAND visual novels, both of which have inspired anime adaptations. The latest game in the Grisaia series is the Grisaia: Chronos Rebellion smartphone game, which debuted in November 2020. The Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation Stargazer OVA opened in theaters in November 2020. The company's Grisaia: Phantom Trigger game will also have a new television anime adaptation.