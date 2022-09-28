Bungo Stray Dogs Manga Goes on Hiatus

Due to "certain circumstances," there will be no chapter on October 4

The official Twitter account for the Bungō Stray Dogs franchise announced on Thursday that Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa 's Bungō Stray Dogs manga will go on hiatus due to "certain circumstances." The manga will not have a chapter in the upcoming November issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine on October 4.

The manga previously went on hiatus in January 2021 due to "circumstances," including the authors' involvement in the Bungō Stray Dogs : Storm Bringer novel.

The manga centers around a league of literary figures with supernatural powers. For example, in real life, Ryūnosuke Akutagawa wrote acclaimed stories that inspired Akira Kurosawa 's Rashōmon film and the Aoi Bungaku Series anime's Jigoku Hen (Hell Screen) arc. In Bungō Stray Dogs , he has the power to transform and manipulate his cloak into a monster-like entity. Together, some of these writers solve mysteries as part of the "Armed Detective Agency," while others appear as antagonists.

The manga launched in Young Ace in December 2012. Kadokawa published the manga's 22nd compiled book volume on March 4.

Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English.

The first television anime adaptation aired from April to June 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime's second 12-episode series aired from October to December 2016, and Crunchyroll again streamed the series as it aired. Funimation and Crunchyroll released the series on home video with an English dub last March. The anime's third season premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the season.

The anime's fourth season will premiere in January 2023.

An anime film, titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple , opened in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in September 2018, and Funimation began streaming the film in June 2019.

The manga also inspired a smartphone game that launched in December 2017. Ambition released the game in English in July 2018, and Crunchyroll took over publication of the game in November 2018. An OVA shipped with the manga's 13th compiled volume in August 2017.