Bungo Stray Dogs Manga Takes 1-Month Break, Gets New Novel

The official Twitter account for the Bungo Stray Dogs franchise revealed on Monday that Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa 's Bungo Stray Dogs manga will go on a one-month hiatus due to "certain circumstances," and will not have a chapter in the upcoming March issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine on February 4.

The announcement noted that most of the "circumstances" for the hiatus are the authors' involvement in Bungo Stray Dogs : Storm Bringer , the upcoming novel in the franchise . The novel will ship in March.

The manga centers around a league of literary figures with supernatural powers. For example, in real life, Ryūnosuke Akutagawa wrote acclaimed stories that inspired Akira Kurosawa 's Rashōmon film and the Aoi Bungaku Series anime's Jigoku Hen (Hell Screen) arc. In Bungo Stray Dogs , he has the power to transform and manipulate his cloak into a monster-like entity. Together, some of these writers solve mysteries as part of the "Armed Detective Agency," while others appear as antagonists.

Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English.

The first television anime adaptation aired from April to June 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime's second 12-episode series aired from October to December 2016, and Crunchyroll again streamed the series as it aired. Funimation and Crunchyroll released the series on home video with an English dub last March. The anime's third season premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the series.

The anime film Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple opened in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in September 2018, and Funimation began streaming the film in June 2019.

The manga also inspired a smartphone game that launched in December 2017. Ambition released the game in English in July 2018, and Crunchyroll took over publication of the game in November 2018. An OVA shipped with the manga's 13th compiled volume in August 2017.

Kanaineko 's Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! (Bungo Stray Dogs Ruff!) spinoff manga is inspiring a television anime that premiered on January 12. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the anime.