Maaya Uchida, Natsuki Hanae, More Join Cast of Chainsaw Man Anime

The official website for the television anime of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga revealed six more cast members for the series on Friday.

Maaya Uchida as Angel Devil



Natsuki Hanae as Shark Fiend



Yuya Uchida as Violence Fiend



Saori Goto as Spider Devil



Yō Taichi as Akane Sawatari



Daiki Hamano as Samurai Sword



The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video on October 11. Crunchyroll will screen the U.S. premiere at New York Comic Con on October 7 at 12:45 p.m. EDT. Crunchyroll will debut the English dub at the event ahead of the subtitled release.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world. The company will stream the anime in Japanese with English subtitles, and with an English dub. The anime will also get Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs.

The previously revealed Japanese cast includes:

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man"--a man with a devil's heart.

Ryū Nakayama ( Black Clover , Jujutsu Kaisen episode director) is directing the anime at MAPPA , and Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin , Attack on Titan The Final Season ) is writing the scripts. Kazutaka Sugiyama ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is designing the characters, and Tatsuya Yoshihara ( Black Clover , Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls ) is directing the action. Makoto Nakazono ( DARLING in the FRANXX , Little Witch Academia ) is serving as chief technical director. Kiyotaka Oshiyama ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Space Dandy ) is designing the devils, and Yūsuke Takeda ( Eden of the East , Vinland Saga ) is directing the art. Naomi Nakano is the color key artist, and Yohei Miyahara is designing the screens. kensuke ushio ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Liz and the Blue Bird , A Silent Voice ) is composing the music.

Kenshi Yonezu is performing the opening theme song "KICK BACK." The anime will have 12 ending theme songs, one for each episode.