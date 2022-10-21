Resident Evil Re:Verse Multiplayer Game Launches on October 28

Early access period also debuted on Thursday

CAPCOM announced during its Resident Evil Showcase stream on Thursday that it will launch Resident Evil Re:Verse — the multiplayer game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC that was originally slated to be bundled with its Resident Evil Village game — on October 28. CAPCOM also launched an early access period for the multiplayer game on Thursday, and unveiled a launch trailer for the game.

Resident Evil Re:Verse was originally intended to launch alongside the Resident Evil Village game, but was delayed to July 2021, and again to 2022.

Resident Evil Village is the eighth entry in CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game series. The game launched in May 2021 for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Stadia) platforms.

CAPCOM describes the game's story: [Spoilers for Resident Evil 7: biohazard , highlight to read.] Taking place a few years after the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7: biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife, Mia, seem to have finally found peace after the horrifying events they endured at the Baker family's plantation house. Despite putting the past behind them, a surprising yet familiar face returns in the form of Chris Redfield… whose shocking actions ultimately cause Ethan to end up in a mysterious, snow-covered village..