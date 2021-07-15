Resident Evil Re:Verse Game Delayed to 2022

Multiplayer game was scheduled to launch in July

CAPCOM announced on Thursday that Resident Evil Re:Verse , a new multiplayer game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC that bundled with its Resident Evil Village game, has been delayed from this July to 2022 "so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience." The company will reveal more details at a later time.

Resident Evil Village is the eighth entry in CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game series. The game launched on May 7 for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Stadia) platforms.

CAPCOM describes the game's story: [Spoilers for Resident Evil 7: biohazard , highlight to read.] Taking place a few years after the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7: biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife, Mia, seem to have finally found peace after the horrifying events they endured at the Baker family's plantation house. Despite putting the past behind them, a surprising yet familiar face returns in the form of Chris Redfield… whose shocking actions ultimately cause Ethan to end up in a mysterious, snow-covered village..

Resident Evil 7: biohazard , the previous game in the franchise , shipped for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2017. The game shipped in Japan under the title Biohazard 7: resident evil .

Source: Resident Evil's Twitter account via Gematsu