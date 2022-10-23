Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom Game's Trailer Highlights Socializing Features

Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia began streaming a new trailer for its upcoming Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom game, a sequel to its Doraemon : Story of Seasons ( Doraemon : Nobita no Bokujō Monogatari ) game, on Saturday. The trailer highlights the socializing features of the game where players can interact with NPCs (non-playable characters), give them gifts, and accept requests.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America confirmed that the game will launch in the West for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on November 2. The game will launch in Japan and Southeast Asia on the same day.

The game will get a Special Edition for PS5 and Switch, as well as a Deluxe Edition for PC via Steam . The former includes a Deluxe Edition Bonus and the season pass. The latter includes the Deluxe Edition Bonus, a digital soundtrack, and the season pass. The season pass contains three DLC packs, including costumes, furniture, and a mini-story.

The sequel will take place on a new planet. Elements of the series' mechanics return, such as building and upgrading a farm, choosing which crops to plant, and forming relationships with NPCs. However, as in the Doraemon franchise , players can utilize Doraemon's gadgets in gameplay.

The first Doraemon : Story of Seasons game launched in Japan on Switch in June 2020. The game then launched for Switch and PC via Steam in the West in October 2020.

Brownies developed the crossover game with the Doraemon and Story of Seasons ( Bokujō Monogatari ) franchises.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.