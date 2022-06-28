Doraemon: Story of Seasons Game Gets Sequel

Game launches for Switch, PS5, PC in 2022

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase announced on Tuesday that Bandai Namco Entertainment will release Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom , a sequel to its Doraemon : Story of Seasons ( Doraemon : Nobita no Bokujō Monogatari ) game, for Nintendo Switch in 2022. The game's official website lists that the game will also launch for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco unveiled a trailer (starts below at 18:45):

The sequel will take place on a new planet. Elements of the series' mechanics return, such as building and upgrading a farm, choosing which crops to plant, and forming relationships with NPCs. However, as in the Doraemon franchise , players can utilize Doraemon's gadgets in gameplay.

The first Doraemon : Story of Seasons game launched in Japan on Switch in June 2020. The game then launched for Switch and PC via Steam in the West in October 2020.

Brownies developed the crossover game with the Doraemon and Story of Seasons ( Bokujō Monogatari ) franchises. The game takes place in a new original location named Shizen Town, notable for its gigantic tree. The game has a theme of "bonds."

Sources: Nintendo Direct Mini, Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom game's website



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.