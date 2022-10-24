Dragon Quest: Sōten no Sōra Manga Ends

Manga adaptation of Dragon Quest X game launched in 2012

The December issue of Shueisha 's V Jump magazine published the final chapter on Friday for Yuuki Nakashima's Dragon Quest: Sōten no Sōra manga, the adaptation for Square Enix 's Dragon Quest X Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Online game.

The manga launched in V Jump magazine in 2012. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in 2013, and published the 19th volume on April 4. The manga's 20th volume will release in December.

Square Enix launched Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku , the offline version of its Dragon Quest X game, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 15 in Japan. The new offline version features a new SD ( super-deformed ) art style.

Square Enix released Dragon Quest X for the Wii and Wii U consoles in March 2013, and for PC in September 2013. Nintendo has also since released Android and Nintendo 3DS versions of the game. Square Enix released the game's PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions in 2017.

