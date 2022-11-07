EVO Japan 2023 Tournament Reveals Full Main Game Lineup

The official Japanese website for the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) fighting game tournament revealed the final three games on Sunday that will be part of the main lineup for the EVO Japan 2023 event. The event will take place at the Tokyo Big Sight from March 31 through April 2.

The main games in the lineup include:

Granblue Fantasy : Versus

Melty Blood : Type Lumina

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown

Guilty Gear -Strive-

King of Fighters XV

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Tekken 7

Registrations for the tournament will begin on November 20.

EVO Japan 2018, the inaugural event for the Japan tournament, took place in January 2018. The main EVO 2022 tournament took place at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada from August 5 through August 7.

Source: EVO Japan's website