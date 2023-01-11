The Legend of Super Normal Pref. Chiba Anime Premieres in January 2024

The official website for The Legend of Super Normal Pref. Chiba ( Chō Futsū Ken Chiba Densetsu ), the fourth season of the The Legend of Super Normal City Kashiwa ( Chō Futsū Toshi Kashiwa Densetsu ) anime, announced on Wednesday that the anime will premiere on Tokyo MX in January 2024. The site also unveiled a new visual.

The anime will also hold auditions for its new original character Duel beginning this month.

The Kashiwa , Chiba-based public interest group Dekiru Machi Project is credited for planning for the project, while Frontier Works is credited for the production, with Kadokawa credited for production assistance. Hirō Nakamichi ( Hōkago Saikoro Club ) is once again credited for character designs.

The anime features new cast members for returning characters, including, Misaki Ikeda as Ako Shikawa, Aisa Mashio as Chiyo Yasuura, and Moa Tsukino as Tega-chan.

Other new cast members include:

Yūri Kinoshita as Usaki-chan

Yume Shinohara as Uno Shikawa

as Uno Shikawa Shiori Tani as Kiri Hashiratani

as Kiri Hashiratani Reicheru Ōkuma as Kunugi Nojibe

Arisa Noto as Mito Hamajo

The series has been running a crowdfunding campaign since January 1, which has so far raised 710,000 yen (about US$5,366) of its 1 million yen (about US$7,557) goal.

The The Legend of Super Normal Pref. Chiba was announced in 2020 as in production. The first three seasons of the surreal gag anime follow the daily life of middle school girls and mysterious creatures on the actual streets and other sections of Kashiwa (as featured in photographs used as the anime's backgrounds). The fourth season will expand the focus to the entire prefecture of Chiba, which is just east of Tokyo.

The first season of shorts debuted in 2016 and the second season premiered in 2019. Both appeared on digital screens at train stations and other venues, in addition to the project's official YouTube channel. The third season raised about 2 million yen (about US$20,000) in crowdfunding from 225 patrons, by offering the patrons such rewards as a chance to appear in the anime itself.

Chō Futsū Toshi Kashiwa Densetsu R , the third season, was the first season to premiere on television, since the previous two seasons of shorts streamed on YouTube . It premiered on Chiba TV in July 2020.