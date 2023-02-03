Hime-chan's Ribbon Manga Creator Megumi Mizusawa Launches New Manga in April

© Megumi Mizusawa, Shogakukan

Ane Kei Petit Comic

The March issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday thatwill launch a new manga in the magazine's next issue on April 5. The magazine will release more details about the new manga soon.

Mizusawa launched her Hinakosan no Wakeari na Hibi manga (pictured right) in Ane Kei Petit Comic magazine in 2014, and ended it in February 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's seventh and final volume in August 2019.

Mizusawa's Hime-chan's Ribbon manga ran in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine from 1990 to 1994. Toei Animation adapted the original manga into a popular 61-episode television anime series from 1992 to 1993. The manga also inspired novel and musical adaptations, as well as a 2009-2010 remake by Shiho Komiyuno ( Demashita! PowerPuff Girls Z ).

