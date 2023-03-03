Takashi Kiryu to Become Square Enix's New President, Representative Director

Image via 4Gamer

announced on Friday that Takashi Kiryu (pictured right) will replaceas the company's president and representative director. Kiryu will serve as the president and representative director of bothHoldings Co, Ltd. and. The company plans to officially finalize the change in shareholder meetings in May and June.

Matsuda will retire from the company. He became president and representative director of SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD . in April 2013 and of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. in June 2013.

Square Enix stated regarding the change:

Under the rapid change of business environment surrounding the entertainment industry, the proposed change is intended to reshape the management team with the goal of adopting ever-evolving technological innovations and maximizing on the creativity of the Company's group in order to deliver even greater entertainment to its customers around the world.

Kiryu became the general manager of Square Enix 's corporate planning division in June 2020. He then became the chief strategy officer and executive officer for the company's corporate strategy and corporate communications department in April 2021. He became the chairman of the board of Square Enix in China in January 2022 and then the director of SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD . in May 2022. He later became the director of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. in June 2022.

Sources: Square Enix, 4Gamer (松本隆一)