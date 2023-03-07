Shy TV Anime Debuts in 2023

produces anime about timid girl who becomes hero

The official website for the anime adaptation of'smanga revealed on Wednesday that the anime will debut in 2023.

Voice actress Shino Shimoji ( Aikatsu! , Hakumei and Mikochi ) will play Teru Momijiyama (pictured right on right), also known as Shy (left).

Masaomi Andō ( Astra Lost in Space , Scum's Wish , School-Live! ) is directing the series at studio 8-Bit ( Blue Lock , Encouragement of Climb ).

Miki first published Shy in the Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine as a one-shot manga in January 2017, and then began serializing the manga in the same magazine in August 2019.

Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2019, and published the manga's 18th volume on Wednesday.

Yen Press is releasing the series in English, and it describes the story:

Earth was on the brink of a third World War when super-powered individuals came forth from each country around the globe, ending the conflict and ushering in a new era of relative peace. Among those heroes, Japan is represented by a timid young girl known as “Shy.” She may spend more time worrying about her own shortcomings than she does battling villains, but she'll show the world that despite it all she still has the heart of a hero!

Yen Press published the manga's first volume on December 13.