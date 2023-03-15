Tsuma, Shōgakusei na Naru Manga Gets Anime

Manga about man meeting deceased wife reincarnated into young girl ran from 2018 to 2022

© Hobunsha, Yayū Murata

Weekly Manga Times

Tsuma, Shōgakusei na Naru.

If my wife become an elementary school student.

The official Twitter account for'smagazine revealed on Thursday that's) manga has a planned anime adaptation in production. The announcement did not reveal the format of the anime.

The manga centers on Keisuke Niijima, a man who remains broken hearted 10 years after his wife Takae passed away. But one day, an elementary school girl comes to his house and says that she is Takae, reincarnated as a different girl. Now Keisuke is trying to make up for lost time, while Takae struggles as a grade schooler with the mind of a woman in her 40s, trying create situations where she can meet Keisuke.

Murata published a one-shot version of the manga in Weekly Manga Times in April 2018, before beginning serialization of it in July that same year. The manga ended in December 2022, and Hobunsha published the manga's 14th and final compiled book volume on Thursday.

The manga already inspired a live-action series adaptation that aired from January to March 2022.

Source: Weekly Manga Times Twitter account