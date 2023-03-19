AKILI's Vampeerz Manga Ends in April

Manga ends in 46th chapter

Manga authorannounced on their official Twitter account on February 26 that theirmanga will end in its 46th chapter. The 46th and final chapter will be published in'smagazine on April 19.

AKILI launched the manga in Monthly Sunday GX in February 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in November 2022.

Denpa licensed the manga and published its first volume in English in June 2022. The third volume will release on June 27. Denpa describes the manga's story:

Ichika's life has taken a sudden turn. Her grandmother has passed away, so as family and friends come from far and wide to pay their respects, she finds herself in the spotlight as many of these old faces have taken an interest in her youth. As a fourteen-year-old Ichika could be dating. She could be participating in extra-curricular activities. She could be looking to her future. ...But she hasn't done any of that. All of that will change, when a young guest who she does not recognize visits her home. Aria seems to know quite a bit about her family and property, and while she may be there to say goodbye, she may have found her way into Ichika's heart.

AKILI (also known as Show Higashiyama ) has previously created such manga as prism and Stretch .

