Denpa Licenses AKILI's Vampeerz Manga

Manga centers on girl who falls in love with female vampire

Manga publisher Denpa announced during the KuroCon 2020 digital event on Saturday that it has licensed AKILI 's Vampeerz manga.

AKILI launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine in February 2019. Shogakukan published the ongoing manga's third volume on May 19.

The manga centers on 14-year-old Ichika, who meets the vampire Aria at Ichika's beloved grandmother's funeral, and falls in love with her at first sight.

AKILI (also known as Show Higashiyama) has previously created such manga as prism and Stretch .

Denpa also announced three new manga licenses at a panel at Anime Expo Lite on Friday.



Source: Email correspondence