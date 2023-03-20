Rumiko Takahashi Draws New 1-Shot

This year's seventh issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine announced on Monday that Rumiko Takahashi ( Inuyasha , Ranma 1/2 , Urusei Yatsura ) is drawing a new one-shot manga titled "Kane no Chikara" (The Power of Money) as part of her Rumic Theater ( Takahashi Rumiko Gekijō ) series in the magazine's next issue on April 5. The manga will have 32 pages and will have a color opening page.

© Rumiko Takahashi, Shogakukan

Takahashi Rumiko Gekijō is an irregular series of shorts that runs in Big Comic Original and has inspired an anthology television anime and a live-action television series. Viz Media published some of the shorts in North America in the 1990s under the title Rumic Theater . The series' previous one-shot manga "Mukashi no Onna" (The Woman From the Past) launched in Big Comic Original in in April 2021.

Since making her debut in 1978, Takahashi has created such manga as Urusei Yatsura , Maison Ikkoku , Mermaid Saga , Rumic Theater , Ranma 1/2 , One-Pound Gospel , and Inuyasha . In her career of over four decades, many of her works have become internationally popular and inspired anime and live-action adaptations.

Takahashi launched a new manga titled MAO in May 2019.

Takahashi's Urusei Yatsura manga is inspiring a new anime that premiered in the Noitamina programming block on Fuji TV in October 2022. HIDIVE is streaming the anime, and is streaming an English dub .