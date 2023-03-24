Original TV Anime Opus Colors' Video Previews Opening Song

The official website for the original television anime Opus Colors unveiled a new promotional video and a new visual for the anime on Saturday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "SHINY" by male vocal unit Urashimasakatasen .

©ひなた凛／Opus.COLORs製作委員会

©ひなた凛／Opus.COLORs製作委員会

The series will premiere on theandchannels on April 6 at 24:00 (effectively, April 7 at midnight).

The anime centers on the relationship between an "artist" and a "grader," in an immersive field of digital art known as "perception art" that was developed only a decade ago. Kazuya Yamanashi is the son of a couple who are considered one of the founders of perception art, while Jun Tsuzuki is his friend. Both are childhood friends with Kyo Takise, who also has influential art parents, and is also a grader.

The anime reunites the staff members of the STARMYU anime series. Rin Hinata , the creator of STARMYU , is also credited as the creator for Opus Colors . Shunsuke Tada is once again directing the anime at Magic Capsule , with Sayaka Harada once again in charge of series composition. Asami Watanabe is designing the characters.

The anime will have separate staff for its "art part," which includes painter Yuka Ōmori for "thumbnails." Rinako Sanada , the costume designer for STARMYU , is credited for "plot." Creative circle OTOIRO , with members DECO*27 and akka, are credited for production. C-Station , the studio that animated STARMYU , is credited for animation production.