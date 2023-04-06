Iwatobineko Ends The Country Without Humans Manga This Summer, Launches New Manga on May 1

The third compiled book volume of Iwatobineko 's The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife ( Tōmei Otoko to Ningen Onna: Sonouchi Fūfu ni Naru Futari ) manga revealed on March 30 that the fifth and final volume of her separate The Country Without Humans ( Ningen no inai Kuni ) manga will ship this summer.

In addition, the volume and the May issue of Futabasha 's Jour magazine also revealed that Iwatobineko will launch a new manga titled Komen Fūfu (Fox Face Couple) in the June issue of the magazine on May 1.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the The Country Without Humans manga in English, and it describes the story:

Shii is the only human left in a city inhabited by nothing but machines. As she flees through the eerie streets, hunted by the sinister Triangle Head, she encounters a golem named Bulb. Can Shii survive long enough to form a friendship with this strange creature—and perhaps even change the world?

Iwatobineko launched the manga in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in October 2019. Futabasha published the manga's fourth volume in August 2022. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's second volume on March 22.

Iwatobineko launched The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife on Twitter in March 2021. Futabasha began publishing the manga in print in November 2021. Seven Seas Entertainment is also publishing the manga, and it released the first volume on February 28.