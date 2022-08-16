The Country Without Humans Manga Ends With 5th Volume

5th volume slated for next year

The fourth compiled book volume of Iwatobineko 's The Country Without Humans ( Ningen no inai Kuni ) manga revealed on August 10 that the manga will end with the manga's fifth compiled book volume next year.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Shii is the only human left in a city inhabited by nothing but machines. As she flees through the eerie streets, hunted by the sinister Triangle Head, she encounters a golem named Bulb. Can Shii survive long enough to form a friendship with this strange creature—and perhaps even change the world?

Iwatobineko launched the manga in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in October 2019. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's second volume on March 22.