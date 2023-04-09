Shōwa no Gurazeni Manga Ends 4th Part, Returns in July

© Kawa, Yūji Moritaka, Kodansha

Shōwa no Gurazeni

Gurazeni Dai League-hen

This year's 19th issue of'smagazine published the ending of the fourth part of, Kawa's spinoff manga ofand's(Gurazeni Big League Arc) manga, on Thursday. The manga will resume with its fifth part in late July.

The magazine also revealed that Gurazeni Dai League-hen will resume in the magazine's 21st issue on April 20.

Shōwa no Gurazeni launched in Morning in October 2020. The first part ended in December 2021 to make way for Gurazeni Dai League-hen , the newest Gurazeni story. The manga's second part ran from March to April 2022. The third part ran from August 2022 through October 2022, and the fourth part launched in February.

Moritaka and Adachi's Gurazeni baseball manga focuses on a baseball team that operates as a highly-stratified society, where the player's performance determines his annual salary. The story follows an eight-year relief pitcher with an odd left-handed side-arm throw named Natsunosuke Bonda as he fights to survive under the team's strict system.

Writer Moritaka and artist Adachi began serializing the original series in 2010. The original series ended in 2014 with 17 volumes, but the creators launched the Gurazeni: Tokyo Dome-hen sequel manga that same year. Tokyo Dome-hen ended in February 2018, and a new series titled Gurazeni : Pa League-hen (Pacific League) launched in March 2018. Pa League-hen ended in its 13th volume, which shipped in October 2021.

The original manga inspired two television anime series, which premiered in April 2018 and October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired.

The manga also inspired the Gurazeni : Natsunosuke no Seishun (Gurazeni: Natsunosuke's Youth) spinoff manga by Yōsuke Uzumaki, which debuted in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in March 2020 and ended on November 8.