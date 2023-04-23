I Cannot Reach You Boys-Love Manga Gets Live-Action Show in September

TBS announced on Monday that it is producing a live-action series of Mika's I Cannot Reach You ( Kimi ni wa Todokanai ) boys-love manga that will premiere on TBS ' "Drama Stream" programming block and streaming services in September. Kentarō Maeda (left in image below) and Haru Kashiwagi (right) star in the series as Yamato and Kakeru, respectively.

©1995-2023, Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Masahide Izumi is one of the series' directors, with Mari Hiraki as scriptwriter.

© Mika, Kadokawa, Yen Press

The differences between Yamato and Kakeru couldn't be more obvious. Yamato gets good grades, while Kakeru's are less than average. And while Yamato is very attractive, Kakeru's looks are perfectly average. Not a problem—unless you're in love with your childhood best friend…How in the world can Kakeru make Yamato look at him when Yamato is completely out of his league?!

licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Mika launched the manga in the Comic pixiv website in November 2018, where it is currently ongoing. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on March 27. Yen Press published the sixth volume in December 2022.



Sources: TBS, Comic Natalie