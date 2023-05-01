Ikimono-san TV Anime's Teaser Previews Voices Without Revealing Cast

The staff for Atsushi Wada 's Ikimono-san series of anime shorts debuted a teaser promotional video on Monday. The video previews the voices for the main characters, a boy named Igaguri and his constant canine companion. However, the staff has yet to announce the anime's voice cast.

©和田淳・ニューディアー／東映アニメーション

My Exercise

The series of shorts is based on Wada'sgame about a curious boy who exercises with a dog. The boy encounters various creatures and tries to emulate them, with the valiant help of his dog.

Wada is personally directing the shorts, and Nobuaki Doi is in charge of planning and production. New Deer is animating the shorts, and Toei Animation is distributing.

The anime will air on the MBS and TBS channels and their affiliates on the "Super Animeism" programming block in July. The anime will have 52 90-second episodes. The anime's "Turtle" short will compete in the Grand Competition - Short Film category at the World Festival of Animated Film – Animafest Zagreb 2023 event in Croatia from June 5-10.

The My Exercise game launched in August 2020 for iOS, Android, and PC via Steam and itch.io.

Wada's "Hantō no Tori" ("Bird in the Peninsula") short screened at last year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The short won a special mention in the short film category at last year's Berlin International Film Festival.

Source: Comic Natalie