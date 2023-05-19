Dr. Stone: New World Anime Adds 3 Cast Members

The official website for Dr. Stone: New World , the third Dr. Stone anime season, revealed three more cast members on Friday. All three characters are members of the Petrification Kingdom.

Yutaka Aoyama as Ibara

© 米スタジオ・Boichi／集英社・Dr.STONE製作委員会

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Moz

Kaede Hondo as Kirisame

The anime premiered in Japan on April 6, and will run for two(quarters of a year), but split into different broadcast seasons.is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub. The anime will air on'sprogramming block starting on June 3.

Huwie Ishizaki is performing the opening song "Wasure Gataki," and OKAMOTO'S is performing the ending theme song "Where Do We Go?"

Maaya Sakamoto also joined the show's cast as Francois. Crunchyroll describes the story of the new series:

With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across open ocean to seek answers on the mystery of the global petrification. However, before they can begin their voyage Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push some new scientific advancements to build the type of vessel they need.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021.

The one-hour Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special aired in July 2022.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the 26-volume manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series in March 2022. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.