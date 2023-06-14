Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Anime Reveals More Cast, Character Visual

The official website for the television anime of Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe 's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ( Sōsō no Frieren ) manga revealed more cast members and a character visual on Wednesday.

New cast members include:

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Himmel

Hiroki Touchi as Heiter

Yōji Ueda as Eisen

© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会

The anime will premiere this fall.will play the protagonist and titular character Frieren.

Keiichirō Saitō ( Bocchi the Rock! ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Tomohiro Suzuki ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. , One-Punch Man , Boogiepop and Others ) is in charge of series scripts. Reiko Nagasawa ( takt op. Destiny ) is designing the characters. Evan Call ( Violet Evergarden , Josee, The Tiger and the Fish , Muv-Luv Alternative ) is composing the music.

Viz Media has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The adventure is over but life goes on for an elf mage just beginning to learn what living is all about. Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure…

Yamada and Abe launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020. The 10th volume shipped on March 16. Viz Media will publish its eighth volume on June 20. The manga went on hiatus from January 18 and resumed serialization on March 22.

The manga has won several awards, including the New Creator Prize for the 25th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2021 and the 14th Manga Taisho Award in 2021. In addition, the manga was nominated for Best Shōnen Manga for Kodansha 's 45th annual Manga Awards in 2021 and the 46th awards in May 2022. The American Library Association's Graphic Novels & Comics Round Table (GNCRT) included the manga in its top ten list of 2022 Best Graphic Novels for Adults Reading List.