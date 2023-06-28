My Tiny Senpai Anime Streams Episode 1's Web Preview

Office romantic comedy anime premieres on July 1

The official website for the television anime of Saisou 's My Tiny Senpai ( Uchi no Kaisha no Chiisai Sempai no Hanashi or Story of a Small Senior in My Company ) manga began streaming on Wednesday a web preview of the anime's first episode titled "My Company's Senior Is Small and Cute."

The anime will premiere in the "NUMAnimation" block on TV Asahi and 23 affiliate channels on July 1 at 25:30 (effectively, July 2 at 1:30 a.m. or July 1 at 12:30 p.m. EDT), on AT-X on July 2, and on BS Asahi on July 8. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan, and will also stream an English dub .

The anime's cast members include:

Mitsutoshi Satō ( Sakura no Chikai , Saikyō Kamizmode! ) is directing the anime at project No.9 . Keiichirō Ōchi , Yasuko Aoki , and Satoru Sugizawa are penning the scripts. Hayato Hashiguchi and Hiromi Ogata ( The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting ) are drawing the character designs. Sumika Horiguchi is composing the music. Tōya Kobayashi is performing the opening theme song "Honey," and YU-KA is performing the anime's ending theme song "sugar."

Additional staff members include:

The office romantic comedy centers around the new employee Takuma Shinzaki and Shiori Katase — his short, big-breasted, charming superior at work who cares about her subordinates.

Saisou launched the manga on Takeshobo 's Storia Dash web manga service in April 2020. Takeshobo will publish the manga's seventh compiled book volume on September 14.