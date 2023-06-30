Gushing Over Magical Girls Anime Unveils Teaser Visual, 2024 Premiere

Kadokawa unveiled a new teaser visual and the 2024 premiere date for the television anime of Akihiro Ononaka 's Gushing Over Magical Girls ( Mahō Shōjo ni Akogarete ) manga on Friday.

©小野中彰大・竹書房／魔法少女にあこがれて製作委員会

©Akihiro Ononaka, Takeshobo, J-Novel Club

Hi, I'm Hiiragi Utena. I'm a normal magical-girl-loving middle school girl—or at least I was, but then some talking mascot showed up out of the blue and cast a spell on me! Now's my chance to join my beloved magical girls as...a villain? Hang on, something's wrong with my outfit! This can't be happening! Watch this shy magical-girl fan transform into a sadistic dominatrix! When good and evil collide, who will be the one to submit?!

licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Okonaka launched the manga in 2019 in Takeshobo 's Manga Life Storia magazine. After the magazine ceased publication, the manga moved to the magazine's Storia Dash website.



Source: Press release





