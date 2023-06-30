News
Gushing Over Magical Girls Anime Unveils Teaser Visual, 2024 Premiere
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Akihiro Ononaka's S&M magical girl story launched in 2019
Kadokawa unveiled a new teaser visual and the 2024 premiere date for the television anime of Akihiro Ononaka's Gushing Over Magical Girls (Mahō Shōjo ni Akogarete) manga on Friday.J-Novel Club licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
Hi, I'm Hiiragi Utena. I'm a normal magical-girl-loving middle school girl—or at least I was, but then some talking mascot showed up out of the blue and cast a spell on me! Now's my chance to join my beloved magical girls as...a villain? Hang on, something's wrong with my outfit! This can't be happening!
Watch this shy magical-girl fan transform into a sadistic dominatrix! When good and evil collide, who will be the one to submit?!
Okonaka launched the manga in 2019 in Takeshobo's Manga Life Storia magazine. After the magazine ceased publication, the manga moved to the magazine's Storia Dash website.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.