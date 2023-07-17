All Night Arcade Animated Show Launches on TikTok

555 Comic stream trailer for animated show based on Magodesu, Benjamin Koji Watanabe, Mikey Moore's manga

Image courtesy of 555 Comic

All Night Arcade

555 Comic announced on Saturday that it will launch its animated show based on(a.k.a. Magodesu,character designer), Benjamin Koji Watanabe, and Mikey Moore'smanga on TikTok. Episodes will stream for free.

The cast for the show includes:

Benjamin Koji Watanabe is the showrunner and executive producer. Magodesu is in charge of character designs and supervision. Mikey Moore is the scenario writer. Kazu Takase is the original illustration assistant. Pedro Marcelino is the animation supervising director executive producer, and Rob Pereyda is also an executive producer. Nice Boschi is the producer. Cecilia Machi and Moore are writing the adapted scripts. Guilherme Klein is the animation director, and Lucas Moraes is the art director. Desirrée Biskup is the storyboard supervisor, and Melissa Sartor is the post-production supervisor. Kevin de Aguiar is the rigging supervisor. Jenny Yokobori is the casting director.

Mago a.k.a. Magodesu previously provided character designs for Studio Trigger 's Space Patrol Luluco anime. She has also provided character designs for Studio Trigger 's Kill la Kill , Promare , and SSSS. GRIDMAN anime as well as for Crypton Media's vocaloids.

Source: Press release