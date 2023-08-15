Strike or Gutter's Yū Andō Launches New Manga

Manga about daily life in a lodging inn launches on September 6

© Yū Andō, Shueisha

Torima Minshuku Yadori-teki na!

This year's 18th issue of'smagazine announced on Wednesday thatwill launch a new manga titled(For Now, Let's Live at a Lodging Inn!) in the magazine's 19th issue on September 6.

The manga's story is about a woman who is allowed to stay at a bed and breakfast lodging inn for free, but she becomes the inn's landlady in return.

Andō launched the Strike or Gutter bowling manga (image right) in Grand Jump in 2018, and the series ended in 2021. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in March 2019, and the sixth and final volume in May 2021.

