Precure All Stars F Anime Film Earns Franchise's Highest-Ever Box Office

Film has sold 978,000 tickets for 1.19 billion yen to overtake 2018 film

© 2023 映画プリキュアオールスターズＦ製作委員会

Precure All Stars

revealed on Tuesday that, the 20th anniversary film in thecrossover anime film series, has sold 978,000 tickets for 1.19 billion yen (about US$7.99 million) as of Monday, October 9, its 25th day at the Japanese box office. The film has overtaken the 2018 film1.15 billion yen (about US$7.72 million in current conversion) earnings to become the highest-earning film in the

The film opened on September 15, and features all 77 Precure magical girls, from the franchise 's first installment in Futari wa Pretty Cure , to the latest ongoing installment Soaring Sky! Precure ( Hirogaru Sky! Precure ).

The film sold about 357,000 tickets to earn 437,456,060 yen (about US$2.93 million) at the Japanese box office in its opening three-day weekend. This is the highest opening weekend box office for the Precure franchise .

Maaya Sakamoto and Atsumi Tanezaki play characters that were newly created for the film. Sakamoto plays Cure Supreme/Prim, while Tanezaki plays Pūka.

The last time that the film series gathered characters from the entire franchise 's history was 2018's Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories .

A new Precure film will open in 2024.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web