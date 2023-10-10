×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Precure All Stars F Anime Film Earns Franchise's Highest-Ever Box Office

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Film has sold 978,000 tickets for 1.19 billion yen to overtake 2018 film

precure-f
© 2023 映画プリキュアオールスターズＦ製作委員会
Toei revealed on Tuesday that Eiga Precure All Stars F, the 20th anniversary film in the Precure All Stars crossover anime film series, has sold 978,000 tickets for 1.19 billion yen (about US$7.99 million) as of Monday, October 9, its 25th day at the Japanese box office. The film has overtaken the 2018 film Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories' 1.15 billion yen (about US$7.72 million in current conversion) earnings to become the highest-earning film in the franchise.

The film opened on September 15, and features all 77 Precure magical girls, from the franchise's first installment in Futari wa Pretty Cure, to the latest ongoing installment Soaring Sky! Precure (Hirogaru Sky! Precure).

The film sold about 357,000 tickets to earn 437,456,060 yen (about US$2.93 million) at the Japanese box office in its opening three-day weekend. This is the highest opening weekend box office for the Precure franchise.

Maaya Sakamoto and Atsumi Tanezaki play characters that were newly created for the film. Sakamoto plays Cure Supreme/Prim, while Tanezaki plays Pūka.

The last time that the film series gathered characters from the entire franchise's history was 2018's Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories.

A new Precure film will open in 2024.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives