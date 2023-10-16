Rakuten Viki Streams Live-Action Kissing the Ring Finger Show

Image courtesy of Johnny & Associates WW Publicity

Kissing the Ring Finger

Ō-sama ni Sasagu Kusuriyubi

began streaming the live-action television adaptation of's) manga on Sunday. The series is streaming in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and India.

The staff of the show describes the story:

Togo Nitta (Yamada) is the CEO of a floundering bridal shop who's decided the only way to save his company is to stage his own high-profile wedding - despite having zero time for and even less interest in romance personally. Enter Ayaka Haneda, a young woman eager to support her family but cursed with undeniable beauty and undesired attraction from any and all male co-workers. Will this union of convenience solve both of their problems? Or blossom into something more!?

Kanna Hashimoto portrayed the character of Ayaka Haneda in the series and Ryōsuke Yamada played Togo Nitta.

Hey! Say! JUMP performed the theme song titled “DEAR MY LOVER.”

Toshio Tsuboi and Masahide Izumi directed the series. Yasuko Kuramitsu and Hisayo Seki wrote the scripts. The show aired on TBS from April 18 through June 20.

Shiho Watanabe launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine in June 2014. Shogakukan shipped the eighth and final compiled volume in January 2018.

Sources: Email correspondence, Rakuten Viki