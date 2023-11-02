Your Tears Are Mine Author Ayumu Hirose Launches New Thriller Manga

Boy-meets-girl thriller manga Mad Miniscape launches on November 27

The December issue of Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine revealed on Friday Your Tears are Mine author Ayumu Hirose will launch a new series titled Mad Miniscape in the January issue, which comes out on November 27.

Mad Miniscape pictured at right Image via Dengeki Maoh's website © Kadokawa

The tagline for the manga reads, "We'll be together forever and ever... A new thrilling boy-meets-girl story begins!"

Hirose published Your Tears are Mine on Hakusensha 's Manga Park service in 2020. The second and final volume went on sale in October 2022. Comikey licensed the series for English publication in 2021.



Source: Dengeki Maoh December issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.