Fluffy Paradise Anime's Promo Video Reveals January 7 Debut

7 new cast members also revealed

The official website for the anime of Yuriko Takagami 's Fluffy Paradise manga began streaming the show's main promotional video on Saturday. The video reveals that the anime will debut on January 7 and will air on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and YTV .

The website also revealed seven more cast members (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

The manga is itself an adaptation of Himawari and Kirouran 's Isekai de Mofumofu Nadenade Suru Tameni Ganbattemasu — literally, I'll Try My Best So I Can Pet and Pat in Another World — light novel series.

Image via Fluffy Paradise anime's Twitter account © 向日葵・高上優里子／双葉社・もふなで製作委員会

Ai Kakuma will star in the series as Néma.

Jun'ichi Kitamura (episode director on Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear , My Wife is the Student Council President ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared , Deko Akao ( After the Rain , Noragami ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Asami Miyazaki (key animation on Inazuma Eleven , animation director on Major 2nd , Kaiketsu Zorori ) is designing the characters.

Sizuk , the music project of composer Shunryū , is contributing the anime's opening theme song "Cotton Days."

Takagami launched the manga adaptation of the novels on Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster website and app in 2017. Coolmic is publishing the manga in English digitally under the title Fluffy Paradise . The company describes the series:

Midori Akitsu (27 years old), ends up in another world after dying from overwork?! I got reincarnated in another world after God blessed me with a special ability. This ability is "to be loved by non-human beings." Huh?! Meaning that humans might not like me, but all the fluffy animals will love me? Whoaaa! I get to pet a white tiger and dragons to my heart's [content]! After being reborn as Néma, the youngest daughter of a top class noble family, I'm doing my best for the survival of humanity (?) while enjoying this world's fluffiness.

Himawari launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2012, and the series is ongoing. Cross Infinite World is releasing the novels in English.