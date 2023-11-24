'I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep!' Manga Ends on December 21

Image via Amazon © Shino Shimizu, Shinchosha, Seven Seas Entertainment

I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep!

The January 2024 issue of'smagazine announced on Tuesday that's) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on December 21.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Oogami, a salaryman working for a bedding company, has a pretty standard routine. He does his work, keeps to himself, and hides his huge crush on his beautiful supervisor. Normally this does just fine for him, but when he's suddenly transferred to his secret crush's department, it's a blessing and a curse. His biggest problem? He's a literal wolf, while his boss and all his coworkers are sheep! This wolf-boy is in for more than a case of simple puppy-love…

Shimizu launched the manga in Shinchosha 's Comic Bunch magazine in September 2020. Shinchosha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on April 7. Seven Seas Entertainment published the third volume on July 25, and will publish the fourth volume on March 26.