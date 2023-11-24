News
Tohki Iwai's Vibration Man Manga Ends
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga about high school boy awakening his "special power" launched on April 20
Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website and app published the final chapter on Thursday of Tohki Iwai's Vibration Man (Vibe Man) manga.
Iwai launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ on April 20. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on August 4, and will release the second volume on December 4. The third volume will ship in January 2024.
Shueisha's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English and describes the story:
Since the government announced the existence of people with “special powers” 10 years ago, Shindo Susumu has longed for his own amazing abilities. However, he finds himself to be nothing but an average 15-year-old. Then one day, during his high school entrance ceremony, a power finally awakens inside him…but it's not exactly the kind he'd always hoped for!
Source: Shonen Jump+