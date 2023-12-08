Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage Anime Reveals January 3 Premiere in New Promo Video

The staff of Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage ( Jaku Chara Tomozaki-kun 2nd Stage ), the second television anime season of Yūki Yaku 's Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ( Jaku-chara Tomozaki-kun ) light novel series, began streaming the show's second promotional video on Friday.

The video previews DIALOGUE+ 's opening theme song "Easy? Hard? Shikashite Susume!" (Easy? Hard? But Let's Move On!), and the ending theme song "Dareka Janai Kara" (Because It's Not Someone). DIALOGUE+ also performed the first season's theme songs. The video also reveals that the anime will premiere in Japan on January 3 and will air on the AT-X , Tokyo MX , and BS11 channels in Japan.

The staff also revealed that several cast members will host a pre-broadcast livestream program on ABEMA on December 18.

© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

The anime's second season features a returning staff and cast.

The first anime premiered in January 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub. Funimation describes the story:

Expert gamer Tomozaki Fumiya doesn't exactly fit in, but he wishes he did. With no written rules for success and gameplay that doesn't work in his favor, the real world seems impossible for someone like him. But, like any noob, all he really needs are some strategies and a seasoned player like Aoi Hinami to help him. Hopefully with her guidance, Tomozaki will gain the experience he needs.

The anime also received two OVA episodes that were bundled with the third and fourth Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video volumes of the anime in May and June 2021, respectively. Funimation also streamed those episodes.

Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English. Shogakukan published the first light novel with illustrations by Fly in May 2016. The novels have ranked in the top 10 of the ranking for top light novels in Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook from 2017 to 2019. The novels started their last stage in the 11th volume in March 2023.

Source: Press release