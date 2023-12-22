News
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Anime Reveals New Video, 11 More Cast Members for 'First Class Mage Exam' Arc
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime of Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Sōsō no Frieren) manga began streaming a trailer on Saturday for the show's "First Class Mage Exam" arc that will start with the 17th episode on January 5. The new arc will also mark the start of the show's second cours (quarter of a year). yorushika is performing the new opening theme song "Hareru."
The official website also revealed a visual and 11 more cast for the upcoming arc.
The new cast includes:
- Azumi Waki as Kanne
- Sayumi Suzushiro as Lawine
- Kishō Taniyama as Wirbel
- Ikumi Hasegawa as Übel
- Jiro Sato as Denken
- Shōhei Komatsu as Land
- Eiji Hanawa as Richter
- Shizuka Ishigami as Laufen
- Kanae Itō as Ehre
- Haruka Terui as Sense
- Tarusuke Shingaki as Genau
Viz Media has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
The adventure is over but life goes on for an elf mage just beginning to learn what living is all about. Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure…
Keiichirō Saitō (Bocchi the Rock!) is directing the anime at Madhouse. Tomohiro Suzuki (ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept., One-Punch Man, Boogiepop and Others) is in charge of series scripts. Reiko Nagasawa (takt op. Destiny) is designing the characters. Evan Call (Violet Evergarden, Josee, The Tiger and the Fish, Muv-Luv Alternative) is composing the music.
YOASOBI performs the current opening theme song "Yūsha" (Hero), and milet performs the ending theme song "Anytime Anywhere."
Yamada and Abe launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020. The manga has won several awards, including the New Creator Prize for the 25th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2021 and the 14th Manga Taisho Award in 2021. In addition, the manga was nominated for Best Shōnen Manga for Kodansha's 45th annual Manga Awards in 2021 and the 46th awards in May 2022. The American Library Association's Graphic Novels & Comics Round Table (GNCRT) included the manga in its top 10 list of 2022 Best Graphic Novels for Adults Reading List.
Sources: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's website, Comic Natalie