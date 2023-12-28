Future Boy Conan Anime Gets Stage Play Adaptation in May, June 2024

Israeli director, choreographer, artist Inbal Pinto, French scriptwriter, director David Mambouch to direct stage play

A website opened on Thursday to announce the stage play adaptation of Hayao Miyazaki and Nippon Animation 's Future Boy Conan anime titled Stage: Future Boy Conan , which will run in May and June 2024, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theater Playhouse.

Image via Future Boy Conan stage play's Twitter account © NIPPON ANIMATION CO., LTD.

Israeli director, choreographer, and artist Inbal Pinto, and David Mambouch, a French scriptwriter and director, will direct the stage play. Yasuaki Ito is writing the script, and Umitarō Abe ( Drifting Home , Penguin Highway movies) is composing the play's music.

GKIDS released the anime in North America with new 4K restoration and an English dub in November 2021. It is the series' first release in North America.

GKIDS describes the story:

Twenty years ago, a terrible war fought with magnetic weapons caused the earth's axis to tilt, and earthquakes and tidal waves destroyed civilization. Conan is born into this new world, raised by his adopted grandfather on an isolated island. But his life is forever changed when a mysterious girl named Lana washes ashore, pursued by shadowy operatives who seek to use her in a new scheme to control what's left of the world.

The sci-fi adventure anime premiered in Japan in 1978, and it ran for 26 episodes. The anime was Miyazaki's directorial debut.