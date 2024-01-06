Bushiroad Announces 4 New Visual Novels for 2024

Riruya to Natsuka no Junpaku na Uso (Riruya and Natsuka's Pure White Lie), Lilac , DUSK INDEX: GION , Virtual Girl@ now in development

Bushiroad revealed four new visual novels in development for 2024 with a new trailer during the " Bushiroad New Year's Big Announcement 2024" event on Saturday. The four games are Riruya to Natsuka no Junpaku na Uso (Riruya and Natsuka's Pure White Lie), Lilac , DUSK INDEX: GION , and Virtual Girl@ .

Riruya to Natsuka no Junpaku na Uso will come out on PC via Steam . The trailer teases the game with the tagline: "A story we've both hidden in lies (truth)."

Lilac will come out for PC via Steam and follows the story of a wizardry school for humans and other species.

DUSK INDEX: GION is co-written by indie game studio Cherrymochi and Bushiroad for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam . Cherrymochi previously worked on the "psycho-suspense adventure game" Tokyo Dark in 2018.

Virtual Girl@ will be a project between BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! character designer and art director Osamu Nobusawa and the company. The game is being developed for releases on the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam . Seijitsu-Tani is penning the scenario, and Headlock is developing.

